Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh: ED raids premises of Congress leaders ahead of plenary session of grand old party

Chhattisgarh: As part of the ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various premises linked to Congress leaders. On Monday, the ED raided multiple locations in Chhattisgarh ahead of the 85th plenary session of the grand old party.

Over a dozen locations are being searched

The raids come ahead of the three-day plenary session of the Congress from February 24-26 in the state capital Raipur. The state is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Over a dozen locations are being searched, including the premises linked to Congress leaders and some MLAs, official sources said.

Coal levy scam

They said the ED is investigating those who have been the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime of the alleged coal levy scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government. The ED investigation relates to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Nine persons, including state administrative service officer Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested by it till now in the case.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's reaction

Slamming the move of the ED, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel taking to Twitter said that BJP is frustrated with Bharat Jodo Yatra's success and truth of Adani being exposed.

'BJP is frustrated with Bharat Jodo Yatra's success & truth of Adani being exposed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. After 4 days there's Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits can't be broken by stopping our people engaged in preparations," tweets Chhattisgarh CM.

Latest India News