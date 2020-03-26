Image Source : AP COVID-19 positive cases in Chhattisgarh rises to 6

Coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh rose to six on Thursday, news agency ANI reported quoting Raipur AIIMS Director NM Nagarkar as saying. Three more persons, including a woman, have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six. One of the cases was reported from the state capital Raipur, and one each from Durg and Bilaspur. Earlier on Wednesday, two persons, a 26-year-old woman from Raipur and a 26-year-old man from Rajnandgaon, with recent foreign travel history, were found positive for the deadly virus.

Last week, a 24-year-old woman, who had returned to Raipur from London, was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. Meanwhile, the state public relations department has asked Chhattisgarh-based journalists, who attended the press conference of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on March 20, to stay in self-quarantine and immediately contact health officials. The advisory came after a journalist from Bhopal, who was present at the press conference, tested positive for coronavirus.The state government has also warned of stern action against those who hide their foreign travel history, and their family members.

Meanwhile, India has now reported 13 deaths due to coronavirus, with fresh reports of casualties from Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra. According to Health Ministry data, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have also risen to 649 in the country. However, the latest ICMR data said a total of 536 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

