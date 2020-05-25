Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 36 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 252

With 36 new COVID-19 cases, mostly migrant workers returning from other states, the number of positive cases in Chhattisgarh mounted to 252 on Sunday, a Health official said. Out of the new cases, 19 were reported from Bilaspur district, six from Balrampur, four from Balodabazar and two from Koriya while one each from Surguja, Mungeli, Bemetara, Gariaband and Raigarh districts, the official said.

Most of these patients are migrant labourers who recently returned to their home districts from different states and were staying in quarantine centres, he said.

"A six-year-old boy, whose parents were earlier tested positive for the viral infection, is among the new cases from Bilaspur," he said.

The boy had recently returned along with his parents, who were migrant labourers, to his native village from another state, he said.

Earlier in the day, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Covid Hospital in Bilaspur and another from Medical College Hospital Ambikapur following their recovery, he said.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 count in the state has gone up to 252. Of them, 185 are active cases while 67 patients have recovered so far, he said, adding that no COVID-19 fatality was reported so far.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows:

Positive cases: 252

New cases: 36

Deaths: 0

Discharged: 67

Active cases: 185

People tested so far: 52,878.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage