Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets PM Modi, invites him for state's Amrit Rajat Mahotsav

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today (August 1) at the Parliament House in New Delhi. During their meeting, CM Sai extended a formal invitation to PM Modi to be the Chief Guest at the upcoming Amrit Rajat Mahotsav, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Chhattisgarh's formation. The celebration is scheduled for November 1, 2025, in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh marks 25 years of statehood

Highlighting the historical significance of the silver jubilee event, CM Sai expressed that the Prime Minister's presence would lend immense prestige to the Amrit Rajat Jayanti Year celebrations. The state is observing the year with a focus on its journey of growth and transformation over the past two-and-a-half decades.

'Anjor Vision @2047': A blueprint for progress

CM Sai briefed PM Modi on the state’s policy framework, Anjor Vision @2047, which aims to align Chhattisgarh’s development goals with the national mission of Viksit Bharat. The policy outlines sector-specific reforms in health, education, industry, innovation, and environment, designed to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth.

Justice reforms with Jan Vishwas Bill 2025

Drawing inspiration from the Centre’s Jan Vishwas Act 2023, CM Sai said the state has passed the Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 to promote transparency and make justice more accessible to citizens. The initiative reflects Chhattisgarh’s commitment to governance reforms.

Nava Raipur: A growing capital region

CM Sai informed PM Modi about the formation of the State Capital Region Development Authority to oversee Nava Raipur's growth as a modern urban hub. With smart city planning and infrastructure upgrades, the capital region is being transformed into a key administrative and economic centre.

Record investments and industrial growth

The Chief Minister reported that from November 2024 to July 2025, the state received Rs 6.65 lakh crore worth of investment proposals from 84 companies. Key milestones include the launch of India's first semiconductor unit and the construction of an AI Data Centre in Nava Raipur.

The New Industrial Policy 2024-30 has introduced a Single Window System, simplifying business processes and offering special incentives to high-employment industries.

Focus on education, health, and technology

Discussing education reforms, CM Sai highlighted efforts to strengthen schools in rural and tribal areas by integrating digital tools and deploying qualified educators. Two major projects — Medicity and Edu City — are in progress to transform Chhattisgarh into a hub for healthcare and academic excellence.

Tackling Naxalism with development and trust

CM Sai emphasised the state's successful strategy in addressing Naxalism through trust-building and rehabilitation. Several Naxalites have surrendered under government initiatives, and infrastructure is rapidly improving in previously neglected regions, restoring public confidence.

The meeting reflected Chhattisgarh's growing developmental momentum under CM Sai’s leadership and reaffirmed the state's alignment with national goals. PM Modi is expected to respond to the invitation to participate in the Amrit Rajat Mahotsav, which marks a milestone moment in Chhattisgarh's history