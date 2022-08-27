Chhattisgarh CM orders probe into salary hikes of staffers of co-op banks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered an inquiry into the salary hikes of staffers of state-run apex bank and district cooperative central banks (DCCBs).

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered an inquiry into the salary hikes of staffers of state-run apex bank and district cooperative central banks (DCCBs) in the last 10 years, an official said on Saturday. Baghel ordered the probe on Friday after he recently chaired a meeting of officials on the existing service rules and pay scale in cooperative banking institutions, he said.

“The chief minister expressed displeasure about more than double hike in salary allowances at the apex bank and DCCBs in the last 10 years as compared to what was being given to people in similar banking institutions in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh," the official said. The Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Bank is known as the apex bank.Baghel further said that once the new service rules come into effect in the apex bank and DCCBs, 2,900 posts will fall vacant and these vacancies will be filled at the earliest through the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB).

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. DCCBs play a significant role in paddy procurement and disbursements of short term agricultural loans to farmers, officials said.

