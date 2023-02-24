Friday, February 24, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh: 11 killed, several others injured after pickup van collided with truck in Baloda Bazar

Chhattisgarh: The accident took place when a pickup van collided with truck in Baloda Baza. Injured were taken to a local hospita.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2023 8:37 IST
11 people were killed and several others injured after a pickup vehicle collided with a truck in the Baloda Bazaar-Bhatapara district, Chhattisgarh last night, said SDOP Bhatapara, Siddhartha Baghel on Friday.

Eleven people, including four children, died when a pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck.

A dozen others were injured in the accident near Khamariya village under Bhatapara police station area on Balodabazar-Bhatapara road late Thursday night, he added.

The victims, natives of Khilora village in Simga area, were returning home after attending a family function in Arjuni area, a police official said.

After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

