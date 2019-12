Image Source : Representational Image

A businessman was arrested here in connection with a Rs 6.34 crore good and services tax (GST) fraud, an official statement said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Assistant Commissioner, GST here, K.Imran Khan of Askar Enterprises and eight other proprietorship concerns was arrested for issuing fake invoices amounting to about Rs 35.17 crore and passing on fraudulent input GST credit of about Rs 6.34 crore.

Khan has been sent to judicial custody till December 12.