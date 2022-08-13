Saturday, August 13, 2022
     
  4. 15 king snakes, 5 ball pythons, DeBrazza monkey & more: Illegal animals trafficked to Chennai from Bangkok

Chennai airport customs department said a DeBrazza monkey, 15 King snakes, 5 ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises were recovered.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sri Lasya | Chennai
Published on: August 13, 2022 18:59 IST
A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged and
A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged and other government departments concerned were duly informed.

Chennai customs officials informed on Saturday that a passenger carrying illegal live animals from Bangkok was detained at the airport. 

The official said that the passenger, whose name was not disclosed, was intercepted by Customs officials on Thursday at on the basis of intelligence input.

"On examination of his checked-in baggage, a DeBrazza monkey, 15 King snakes, 5 ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were departed back to the country of origin through Thai Airways in consultation with the AQCS (Animal Quarantine and Certification Service)," the official said.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged and other government departments concerned were duly informed.

The accused was produced before a local court, which accepted the Customs' request to send him to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been lodged in a Chennai jail.

