Charge sheet filed against 36 in Bikru massacre

The Kanpur Police have filed a charge sheet against 36 accused persons in the Bikru massacre, which took place on July 3, leaving eight policemen dead.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Srivastava said on Friday that the investigation officer had filed the charge sheet in court against the 36 accused on Thursday, saying the cold blooded murder of the eight policemen was pre-planned.

The SP said all the accused have been charged under sections 302 and 120 B IPC and the charge sheet ran into more than 1,600 pages.

"The investigation officer had collected all the available electronic, forensic and scientific evidence in his investigation and submitted the charge sheet," Srivastava said.

The accused have been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 307, 394, 396, 504, 506 and 120B of IPC, 34 and 7 of CLA Act and 3/25 Arms Act and Explosive Act.

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who led the ambush on July 3, was killed in an encounter on July 10 when a police vehicle ferrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident at Bhaunti in Sachendi and he allegedly tried to escape.

Dubey's five associates too were killed in separate encounters.

Over 44 accused were identified in the incident out of which 36 have been arrested.

