Maharashtra: Strict week-long lockdown in Chandrapur from Sept 3

A week-long lockdown with stricter provisions will be enforced in Maharashtra's Chandrapur city from September 3 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has said. A notification issued by Collector Ajay Gulhane on Sunday said all shops, including those of essential commodities, will remain closed during the lockdown. Only medical shops and emergency services will be allowed to operate during the seven-long lockdown, it said.

The district reported 270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 36 hours, taking its tally to 2,344, a release issued by the district information officer said.

So far, 26 people have died of COVID-19 in the district, the release said. As of now, there are 1,094 active cases while 1,224 patients have been discharged after recovery, it added.

Civil Surgeon Nivruth Rathod said an Independent MLA from Chandrapur tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and has been shifted to a COVID-19 care centre for treatment.

The legislator's family members and office staff will be tested, he said.

The district administration in a release said it is conducting a health check-up of people aged over 50 years at their homes.

It has asked citizens to cooperate with the health teams visiting their homes.

It also appealed to residents to wear masks while going out, maintain social distancing, use hand sanitisers and inform the health department immediately in case of any symptoms like fever, cough or chills.

