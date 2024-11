Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu dies at 72 after prolonged illness Ramamurthy Naidu had been battling health issues for an extended period before his passing on Thursday. He was under treatment but succumbed to his illness, leaving a void in the Nara family.

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, younger brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, passed away at 72 after a prolonged illness. Known for his low-profile and charitable nature, Ramamurthy Naidu's demise has left the family and supporters mourning.