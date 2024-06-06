Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin meet at Delhi airport after NDA, INDIA bloc meetings, photos surface

Follow us on Image Source : @MKSTALIN TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin exchanged pleasantries at the Delhi airport and held an interaction on state related issues, the latter informed in a post on social media platform X.

Naidu was in Delhi on Wednesday for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting after election results to formulate strategy for the government formation with the BJP and other allies.

MK Stalin, who was also in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting to discuss possibilities whether they can form the government at the Centre, took to X and wrote, "Met Thiru @ncbngaru, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar, at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights."

The meeting between the two came amid speculations that the opposition may try to woo NDA partners including Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu to join INDIA bloc in their bid to stop Narendra Modi from becoming Prime Minister for the third time.

However, both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have extended support to the BJP and approved PM Modi's name as their leader. NDA partners have also issued a written assurance of extending support to the alliance to form the next government at the Centre.

Earlier that day, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said his party is in NDA and that he will be attending the National Democratic Alliance meeting.

NDA constituent Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending the NDA meeting at the national capital, a day after the alliance emerged victorious in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

"We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you," Naidu said in a press conference when asked about his Delhi visit.

