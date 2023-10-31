Chandrababu Naidu gets interim bail in Skill Development Scam Case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu walked out of Rajahmundry jail after getting an interim bail in Skill Development Scam Case on Tuesday. He was arrested on September 9.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted temporary bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu.

He got the interim relief on medical grounds as his advocates informed the court that Naidu needed the bail to undergo cataract surgery.

Granting the interim bail, the bench directed him to appear before the Superintendent of the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on or before November 28.

“With a humanitarian perspective in mind and considering the petitioner's health condition, this Court is inclined to grant temporary bail on health grounds to the petitioner/A. 37, enabling him to undergo the required surgery on his right eye,” the court said in the order.

In the set of conditions, it directed Naidu to furnish a bail bond for Rs. 1,00,000 with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Trial Court.

The TDP chief was also ordered to provide details of the treatment given to him and the hospital where he underwent treatment, in a sealed cover, to the Superintendent the Central Prison, at the time of his surrender.

“The petitioner shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat, or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the Court or any other authority,” it said.

The High Court observed that it was its steadfast belief that a patient in need of medical attention should be granted immediate, effective, and comprehensive treatment.

The choice of the medical facility for treatment should remain with the patient, it added.

Naidu is currently lodged in Rajamahendravaram prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

