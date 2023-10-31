'Whenever these compulsive critics...': Vaishnaw hits back at Opposition on 'phone hacking' allegations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw hit back at the Opposition who have alleged 'hacking'. Several opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they had received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted purported screenshots of the message on their X handles.

Countering the allegations, Vaishnaw said that the 'compulsive critics' do not have any major issue and hence they have now resorted to these kinds of allegations. "Whenever these compulsive critics do not have any major issue, the only thing they say is surveillance. They tried this a few years back as well, we conducted a proper investigation, and the matter was supervised by the judiciary also but nothing came out of that including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who said that her two children's phones were hacked but nothing of that sort happened. This is a falsehood that some compulsive critics are trying to spread..."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the message from Apple on X.

"From the mail sent by from Apple, it can be understood that they have no clear information, they have sent alerts on the basis of an estimate. This is vague. Apple has released a clarification that the allegations by compulsive critics are not true. Such advisories have been sent to people in 150 countries. The people who cannot see the growth of the country are doing destructive politics..," he added.

Latest India News