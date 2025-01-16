Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
Chandrababu Naidu encourages people to have more children, says, 'candidates with over 2 kids...'

The TDP chief noted that the older generations had more children, while the current generation brought it down to one child and also highlighted that some 'smart' people nowadays are going for double income no kids (DINK) concept to enjoy.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Tirupati Published : Jan 16, 2025 12:23 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 12:25 IST
Chandrababu Naidu, andhra cm Chandrababu Naidu encourages people to have more children, Chandrababu
Image Source : CHANDRABABU NAIDU (X) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, said that an individual can become a sarpanch, municipal councillor or a mayor only if he or she has more than two children, hinting that it will arrest the falling population. Naidu said he will bring out policies to encourage people to have more children.

"At one time, individuals with many children were not allowed to contest the panchayat (election) or local bodies. Now what I am saying is that individuals with lower numbers of children cannot contest. You will be a sarpanch, municipal councillor, corporation chairman or a mayor only if you have more than two children," he told media in Naravaripalle.

According to the CM, North India may lose its advantage of having a stable fertility rate in about 15 years. "Your parents bore four to five children and you reduced it to one. Even smarter people now are saying double income no kids let us enjoy. If their parents had thought like them, they would not have come into this world," he said.

All countries made this mistake, and we have to make the decision at the right time, said Naidu, adding that the importance of having more children was not stressed and the situation went out of hand. Citing countries like South Korea and Japan and continental Europe, he said people in those places did not realise the danger of plummeting populations but only focused on creating wealth, raising income and taking those countries forward.

"Now they need people, we have to send them. We came to that situation," Naidu added.

Need to manage population in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

Early this month, Naidu flagged the falling birthrates and said India should not repeat the mistakes committed by other countries such as South Korea and Japan, where birthrates have plummeted. The CM said some couples are averse to having children nowadays because they do not want to share the money they earned and use those riches for their own enjoyment. Naidu, in October last year, said there was a need to manage the population in Andhra Pradesh given that there will be an increase in the ageing population.

"Till 2047, we will have the demographic dividend, there will be more youngsters. After 2047, there will be more old people…if less than two children are given birth (per woman), then the population will reduce. If you (each woman) give birth to more than two children, then the population will increase," Naidu had said.

