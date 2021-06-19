Delhi Police issues new traffic instructions on blocking vehicles in Chandni Chowk

The Delhi Traffic police advised commuters and motorists to observe traffic instructions while visiting Chandni Chowk in the interest of public safety and to avoid any inconvenience.
According to a gazette notification released on June 14:
- No motor vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days
- Fire tenders, ambulances, hearse vans and vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients requiring motorised transport, among others, will be allowed to ply on the roads
- These restrictions shall not apply to HC Sen Marg up to Jubli Cinema Cut (opposite Gandhi Maidan Parking); Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Rai Kedarnath Marg (Town Hall entry road); Kachha Bagh Road, including Chandni Chowk Metro Station and Ramjas Senior Secondary School No 3, up to main Chandni Chowk Road; Shanti Desai Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Shanti Desai Marg (Town Hall exit road) and the road leading to Bagh Diwar Park up to main Chandni Chowk Road (behind Dangal Maidan parking)
- Other roads where the restrictions will not apply are Netaji Subhash Marg; Jama Masjid Road up to Chawri Bazar Road crossing; Chawri Bazar Road up to Hauz Qazi Chowk; Lal Kuan Road up to T-Point Katra Bariyan Road; and Katra Bariyan Road up to Fatehpuri Mosque T-Point
- Parking facilities are available at Parade Ground on Netaji Subhash Marg, ASI parking on Nishad Raj Marg, Tikona Park parking at Red Fort and Dangal Maidan Parking on SPM Marg
- Visitors are advised to use public service transport or Metro for visiting Chandni Chowk to avoid inconvenience
- Non-compliance of notification is liable for penal action under MV Act
- General public and motorist are advised to observe traffic instructions and plan their movement accordingly