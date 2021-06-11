Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limit for motor vehicles. Check key details here

The Delhi traffic police on Friday has issued a fresh notification revising all previous orders regarding declarations of speed limits for motor vehicles on the roads of NCT of Delhi. In the order, Delhi Traffic Police also noted that unregulated plying of such vehicles on the roads of the national capital are endangering the lives of the motorists as well as other commuters who happen to be on the road.

In a notification signed by the Satyawan Gautam, deputy commissioner of Delhi police (traffic), the department informed citizens of the revised maximum speed limits for various types of vehicles on Delhi roads. The new speed limits will come into effect on an immediate basis, the Delhi police informed.

The order shall be published for the information of the general public in the official gazette and by affixing a copy on the notice boards of the office of all District Deputy Commissioner of Police and all Police Stations in Delhi/New Delhi, the notification read.

The concerned civic road maintaining agencies shall erect the corresponding informatory sign boards indicating the speed limits at all prominent locations on the road/road stretches in their areas of jurisdiction for guidance and convenience of the road user/general public. This order has come into force with immediate effect from June 8.

If a vehicle user violates the aforementioned speed limit, but stays within 5% of the fixed rules, they shall be excused, Delhi Police said. However, if a vehicle exceeds 5% of the fixed maximum speed limit, the Delhi police shall take cognizance of the offense under section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the notification read.

Delhi Traffic Police revised maximum speed limits

For cars, jeeps, taxis, cabs, the maximum speed limit is revised to 70 km per hour on NH-48 (Earlier NH-8) from Parade Road/Gurgaon Road Crossing to Delhi Gurgaon Border, DND Flyover - Mayur Vihar Link Road and NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Noida Toll Road (The straight stretch from Delhi side upto Toll Gates and from the Toll Gate upto the points where curves lasts), Saleemgarh Bypass Road (Ring Road Bypass).

Similarly, it was also revised on NH-9 (Earlier NH-24) from Millennium Park to Gazipur Border, NH-9 (Earlier NH-10) from Ghevra Xing to Tikri Border, Northern Access Road from Red Light NSG to T-Point of Northern Access & Central Spine, Central Spine Road from Mahipalpur Chowk to Terminal III, IGI Airport.

A maximum speed of 60 km per hour is prescribed on stretches including NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Mukarba Chowk, Barapulla Nallah Road from Sarai Kale Khan upto Aurobindo Marg Xing, Ring Road from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Azadpur Flyover via ISBT, Rajghat, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram Chowk, AIIMS, DhaulaKuan / Naraina, Punjabi Bagh, Outer Ring Road from Modi Mill Flyover upto Olaf Palme MargNH-8 Xing via Munirka.

The speed limit is also revised on Outer Ring Road from District Centre Janakpuri via Peeragarhi, Mukarba Xing via Burari Xing upto Chandgi Ram Akhara, Pushta Road (Marginal Bandh Road) from Noida Border (Chilla Regulator) to New Geeta Colony Grade Separator via Akshardham Flyover, Radisson Road from T-Point Radisson Hotel to Terminal-III, IGI Airport, Terminal-II, IGI Airport Road from T-point of Terminal-II Road and Central Spine to Terminal-II, IGI Airport.

A maximum speed for cars of 50 kmph on NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur Chowk, Ring Road from Azadpur to Chandgi Ram Akhara via Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Mall Road, NH-9 (Earlier NH-10) from Punjabi Bagh to Ghevra Xing, All arterial roads in areas between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and entire Trans Yamuna area (except roads which are specifically mentioned in the table).

Category wise maximum speed limits for motor vehicles :

i) M1 category vehicles (passenger vehicles comprising not more than 8 seats in addition to the driver’s seat e.g. Cars, Jeeps, Taxis/Cabs):

The maximum speed limit for these categories of vehicles has been notified as 70/60 Kmph for high speed/access controlled roads like few stretches of the National Highways passing through NCT of Delhi, Noida

Toll Road, Saleemgarh Bypass Road, Barapullah Nallah, Northern Access Road, Central Spine Road, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, , Pusta Road, IGI Airport road, etc.

For all other arterial roads in the areas between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and entire Trans Yamuna area, it is 50 Kmph. After due deliberation, the Committee suggested that the speed limit for same class of motor vehicle may be same i.e. same speed limit for private cars and taxis etc. Now, the maximum speed limit for taxis / cabs is notified at par with private cars.

ii) Two wheelers:- Speed limits of two wheelers is now separately notified as 50 Kmph on the roads where speed of car is 50 Kmph and 60 Kmph on roads where it is 70/60 Kmph.

iii) M2 and M3 (LMVs upto 7.5 tonne) Category vehicles (passenger vehicles comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver’s seat):- The maximum speed limit for these categories of vehicles has been notified as 50 Kmph on the roads where speed of car is 50 Kmph and 60 Kmph on roads where it is 70/60 Kmph.

iv) All other transport Vehicles: The maximum speed limits for all types of transport vehicles [excluding M1 / M2 & M3 (LMVs) Category vehicles] including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, Quadricycle, and N Category vehicles (goods vehicles) has been notified as 40 Kmph.

v) Residential areas/Markets, Service lanes, etc.: For minor roads inside all Residential Area / Commercial Markets and service roads / service lanes, the maximum speed limit has been notified as 30 Kmph.

vi) Loops of flyovers:- The maximum speed limit for the loops of the flyovers has been notified as 40 Kmph onsidering the safety of road users.

