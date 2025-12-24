Chandigarh: Two AAP councillors join BJP ahead of mayoral polls, likely to meet Home Minister Shah This is being viewed as a big development in favour of the saffron party as it makes efforts to regain control of the mayor’s post in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh:

Two councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Suman Devi and Poonam Devi switched allegiances ahead of the high-stakes polls scheduled to be held in January.

As per speculations, the duo is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Panchkula.

This is being viewed as a big development in favour of the saffron party as it makes efforts to regain control of the mayor’s post in Chandigarh.

BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla is the sitting mayor of Chandigarh. She won the election by amassing 19 votes. The victory came after a notable instance of cross-voting, which helped Babla surpass the AAP-Congress alliance, which managed to secure only 17 votes.