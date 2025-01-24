Chandigarh Mayor Election 2025: Supreme Court questions secret ballot method

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Chandigarh administration regarding a plea challenging the use of secret ballots in the upcoming mayoral election. The apex court has sought a response from the administration on this matter.

Next hearing scheduled for January 27

The court has scheduled the next hearing for January 27, 2025. The plea, filed by current Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, highlights alleged irregularities in the previous mayoral elections and requests that this year’s election not be conducted via secret ballot.

Request for High Court judge oversight

The petition also includes a demand for appointing a retired High Court judge to monitor the election process, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Notification issued for January 30 election

The Chandigarh administration has already issued a notification scheduling the mayoral elections for January 30. However, the plea has added a layer of uncertainty to the process, with further clarity expected after the Supreme Court’s next hearing.

This case has garnered attention for its potential implications on the transparency of mayoral elections in Chandigarh.

