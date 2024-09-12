Chandigarh Police announces cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on grenade blast suspects

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chandigarh Police releases pictures of two suspects in Chandigarh blast.

Chandigarh grenade blast: A suspected small pressure-type blast occurred in Chandigarh's Sector 10, on Wednesday (September 11), damaging windows and flower pots in a residential area, police said. According to officials, a probe into the incident is underway, with forensic teams gathering evidence at the scene. One person has been arrested in connection with the blast, they said.

The police have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who will provide information about the suspects. According to the police, the auto-rickshaw used by the accused person has been seized.

Anyone can provide information about the suspects in the police control room number 112. Additionally, information can also be sent to the WhatsApp number 9465121000.

According to Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, the blast took place around 6 PM, causing damage to windows and flower pots in a residential area."A small pressure-type blast occurred here, damaging windows and some flower pots. The CFSL team has arrived, and all evidence is being gathered. The investigation is underway," the SSP said.

The SSP also said that the complainant reported seeing two persons near the residence, allegedly throwing a grenade at the site.

"The complainant has said that 2 suspicious people came in an auto and hurled a grenade. The complainant saw them. Teams are searching for them. Some blast has happened, we are investigating the cause of the blast," she added.

"An explosion has taken place here. The FSL team is present here. The incident took place around 6 pm. We are investigating the matter and verifying the incident, and after that, when we get more information from the team, we will know," said Dalbir Singh.

According to a statement released by the police, one suspect has been arrested regarding the incident. "Significant leads have been gained and one suspect has been nabbed," the statement added.