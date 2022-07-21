Follow us on Image Source : PTI Centre unleashed political vendetta using probe agencies, targeting prominent leaders: Opposition

As Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering probe, Opposition parties criticized the Central government for unleashing a "relentless vendetta against political opponents" through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties. Lashing out at the Centre government over the misuse of probe agencies, the Opposition in a joint statement said that they will intensify their fight against the "anti-people Modi Sarkar".

Condemning this they further said that prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner. "The Modi Sarkar has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the statement reads. "We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society," it added.

The statement was released after the meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

Apart from the Congress, Opposition party's leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Shiv Sena and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were present in the meeting.

