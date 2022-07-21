Thursday, July 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Centre unleashed political vendetta using probe agencies, targeting prominent leaders: Opposition

Centre unleashed political vendetta using probe agencies, targeting prominent leaders: Opposition

Lashing out at the Centre government over the misuse of probe agencies, the Opposition in a joint statement said that they will intensify their fight against the "anti-people Modi Sarkar".

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2022 13:11 IST
Parliament, Opposition, congress protest, Ed questioning, As Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Centre unleashed political vendetta using probe agencies, targeting prominent leaders: Opposition

Highlights

  • Opposition lashed out at Centre over misuse of probe agencies
  • Opposition in a joint statement said that they will intensify their fight against Centre
  • Sonia Gandhi appeared before ED in a money laundering probe today

As Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering probe, Opposition parties criticized the Central government for unleashing a "relentless vendetta against political opponents" through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties. Lashing out at the Centre government over the misuse of probe agencies, the Opposition in a joint statement said that they will intensify their fight against the "anti-people Modi Sarkar".

Condemning this they further said that prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner. "The Modi Sarkar has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the statement reads. "We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society," it added.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning today; Cong cries 'political vendetta', to protest across country

The statement was released after the meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. 

Apart from the Congress, Opposition party's leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Shiv Sena and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were present in the meeting.

Related Stories
'Modi will die Hitler's death..': Congress leader's controversial remark amid Agnipath row | Watch

'Modi will die Hitler's death..': Congress leader's controversial remark amid Agnipath row | Watch

National Herald money laundering case: ED accepts Sonia Gandhi's request to defer questioning

National Herald money laundering case: ED accepts Sonia Gandhi's request to defer questioning

ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut for July 1 in money laundering case

ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut for July 1 in money laundering case

Sanjay Raut appears before ED, requests party workers not to gather outside probe agency's office

Sanjay Raut appears before ED, requests party workers not to gather outside probe agency's office

'I view my 5 days of interrogation as a medal, hope they'll do it again': Rahul on ED's grilling

'I view my 5 days of interrogation as a medal, hope they'll do it again': Rahul on ED's grilling

Amnesty India rubbishes ED allegations; says govt curbing critics

Amnesty India rubbishes ED allegations; says govt curbing critics

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to Vivo’s plea against freezing bank accounts

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to Vivo’s plea against freezing bank accounts

NSE illegal phone tapping: ED files money laundering case against former Mumbai CP, others

NSE illegal phone tapping: ED files money laundering case against former Mumbai CP, others

NSE illegal phone tapping case: ED arrests ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey

NSE illegal phone tapping case: ED arrests ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey

(ANI Inputs) 

Also Read | Teesta Setalvad case: Sonia Gandhi acted through Patel to target Modi, says BJP; Congress hits back

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News