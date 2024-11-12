Centre informs Supreme Court of approved menstrual hygiene policy for schoolgirls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO School students during rains, in New Delhi.

The Center informed the Supreme Court on Monday that the “Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School-Going Girls” approved by the Union Health Ministry is now in place. The policy, which focuses on improving the menstrual hygiene of school girls, was approved on November 2, 2024 in response to a court order from April 10, 2023.

Removing barriers and promoting safe practices

The program aims to address low awareness about menstruation, which often hampers school girls’ mobility and participation in daily activities. It outlines measures to ensure that female students in government and government-aided schools have access to menstrual sanitary facilities. The Centre aims to promote safe menstrual practices and environmentally friendly use of menstrual waste.

Court hears a PIL on menstrual hygiene and school Facilities

The Supreme Court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, seeking distribution of free sanitary pads to girls in classes 6 to 12, all government, government-aided, and residential schools. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Pankaj Mithal will hear the case on October 12.

"This policy aims to mainstream menstrual hygiene within the school system of the government to bolster change in knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors among schoolgirls, overcoming the barriers of low awareness that often restrict their freedom, mobility, and participation in daily activities," the affidavit, filed in the pending matter, stated.

Improvements in distribution of toilet and menstrual supplies

The Center had earlier told the court that 97.5% of schools in India provide separate toilets for female students, with states like Delhi, Goa, and Puducherry achieving 100 per cent compliance. The institute announced that a national initiative on the distribution of menstrual hygiene kits to female students is underway.

