Centre plans to take over Lakshwadeep's Bitra island for defence use, cites national security purpose

The Lakshadweep administration is planning to acquire Bitra island, one of the inhabited islands in the archipelago, for defence purposes. A government notification issued last week proposes the transfer of the island's entire land area to central defence and strategic agencies, citing its strategic location and national security relevance, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the notification, the move is being initiated under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The notification also noted the logistical and administrative challenges posed by civilian habitation on the island. A Social Impact Assessment (SIA) will be undertaken, and all stakeholders, including grama sabhas, will be consulted as part of the process. The survey of the proposed acquisition area will be completed within two months from the date of notification, which was published on July 11.

About Bitra Island

Bitra is a small island covering approximately 91,700 square metres (0.091 square kilometres) and is home to around 350 residents. Locals have expressed serious concerns over the proposed acquisition, warning that it could significantly affect the fishing communities across the Lakshadweep atolls. Bitra Island is surrounded by a 45 square kilometre lagoon, which is a crucial fishing ground frequently used not only by residents of Bitra but also by fishermen from neighbouring islands. The community fears that losing access to this area could disrupt their traditional livelihoods and the region’s broader fishing economy.

Strong opposition from local MP

The proposal has triggered a sharp response from Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Sayeed, who condemned the move and declared full support for the residents of Bitra. In a statement issued by his office, Sayeed criticised the administration’s decision to target Bitra island, calling it an attempt to displace its indigenous population under the pretext of defence requirements.

Sayeed pointed out that the government has already acquired land for defence use in other islands and questioned why Bitra, the smallest inhabited island in the Union Territory, was being singled out. He emphasised that the administration failed to consult the local population, especially at a time when local panchayats are not functioning.

The MP also raised concerns about the violation of democratic norms and constitutional rights, arguing that the unilateral move by the administration undermines the spirit of democratic governance. He accused the authorities of bypassing due process and acting without proper public engagement.

Sayeed demanded that the proposal be withdrawn immediately and promised to raise the issue during the upcoming session of Parliament. He assured the residents of Bitra that he would explore every political and legal avenue to challenge the proposed acquisition and protect their rights.