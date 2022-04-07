Centre must pay pending GST dues to states, control fuel prices: Bengal CM Mamata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Highlights Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to extend time limit for GST for another five years

She also requested Centre to pay pending GST dues to states

The Bengal CM has asked Centre to also control fuel prices

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Centre to extend time limit for GST for another five years and pay pending GST dues to the states. Bengal CM has also requested to control the fuel prices and temporarily stop collecting toll-tax.

"The rise in fuel prices is affecting the lives of people. I request the Centre to control the fuel prices and temporarily stop collecting toll-tax. I also request Central government for the extension of GST time limit for another five years," Mamata Banerjee said.

She further said, "country's economic situation is getting bad to worse. I doubt if states will be able to pay salaries in coming days."

Accusing the Centre of not doing anything to control price rise of fuel and other essential commodities, Mamata insisted that a policy should be made to arrest the hike.

The CM, continuing her tirade against the Centre, said that the BJP-led government should find ways to rein in prices instead of using the CBI and ED to harass politicians.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News