Centre issues new guidelines on wi-fi use for air passengers during flights

In a significant move, the Indian government has issued new guidelines regulating the use of internet services during flights. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that passengers will only be allowed to use Wi-Fi and other internet services once the aircraft reaches an altitude of 3,000 meters (approximately 9,843 feet) above ground level. This directive applies to all flights operating within Indian airspace.

Why new rule?

The new regulation comes under the Aircraft and Maritime Communication Rules, 2018, and aims to strike a balance between passenger convenience and the safety of aerial operations. According to the new guidelines, electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets can only be used once the aircraft has climbed to the specified altitude, ensuring that it do not interfere with the aircraft's communication systems during takeoff and early ascent.

The government clarified that this rule applies specifically to Indian airspace. The primary reason for the restriction is to prevent interference with terrestrial mobile networks during the early stages of flight. Mobile communication and electronic signals can potentially disrupt ground-based communications systems, which is why authorities have placed this limitation.

The newly amended regulations, now referred to as the "Aircraft and Maritime Communication (Amendment) Rules, 2024," provide a detailed framework for the use of electronic devices during flights. The new rules mandate that internet access will be made available only once passengers are allowed to use electronic devices onboard, which is typically after reaching 3,000 meters in altitude.

Under these updated regulations, airlines must ensure that Wi-Fi services are available only after the aircraft has reached the specified minimum altitude for safe operations. The government’s aim is to provide a more structured and safer approach to in-flight connectivity while also maintaining the integrity of aviation communication protocols.

A step towards safer, more convenient air travel

The introduction of these guidelines comes at a time when in-flight internet services have become increasingly popular among passengers who seek to stay connected even while travelling at high altitudes. However, ensuring the safety and security of the flight environment remains paramount, and the government’s decision to enforce altitude-based restrictions is seen as a measure to prevent technical disruptions from mobile communication systems during the early stages of flight.

As technology advances and passenger needs evolve, the Indian government is focused on balancing convenience with safety. The new guidelines aim to offer a more streamlined travel experience while maintaining smooth aviation operations.

Passengers flying within Indian airspace should note that these rules apply only to domestic flights, as international flights may have different guidelines. The government's directive is a crucial step in regulating air travel operations, ensuring that the demand for in-flight connectivity does not compromise safety, and protecting both technical systems and the overall flying experience as air travel becomes more digital.