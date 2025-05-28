Centre issues guidelines for unified military command across Army, Navy, Air Force amid Indo-Pak tensions These rules formulated under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 have been notified through a Gazette Notification and will come into effect from May 27.

New Delhi:

The Union Ministry of Defence on Wednesday issued guidelines under Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Act 2023 which will enable greater jointness and Command efficiency in Armed Forces.

These rules formulated under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 have been notified through a Gazette Notification and will come into effect from May 27.

This significant step will bolster effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the Armed Forces.

The Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session of 2023 and received the assent of the President on August 15, 2023, and the Act came into force with effect from May 10, 2024, as per the Gazette Notification dated May 08, 2024.

The Act empowers the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them, ensuring effective maintenance of discipline and administration within the organisations. This is achieved without altering the unique service conditions applicable to each branch of the Armed Forces.