Centre clears Rs 20,000 crore projects for Su-30 fighter jets, 100 K-9 howitzers

In a major boost to the "Make in India" initiative in the defense sector, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday (December 12) approved two major projects valued at approximately Rs 20,000 crore. These include the procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets for the Indian Air Force and 100 K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers for the Indian Army.

According to defense sources cited by ANI, the CCS granted approval on Thursday, and the contract for the Su-30 MKI jets has already been finalised.

12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets to be manufactured by HAL

The 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at its Nashik facility. The project, valued at approximately Rs 13,000 crore, aims to replace aircraft that have been lost over the years.

The order for 100 K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers will be fulfilled by Larsen and Toubro at its Hazira facility in Gujarat. This is a repeat order, as the Army has already inducted 100 units of these howitzers. L&T has further enhanced the indigenous content in the production of these systems.

The two projects for the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limiter and the L&T are expected to strengthen the small and medium enterprises firms in their supply chains. The howitzers have been inducted in the desert sector as well as against the Chinese front in the Ladakh sector.

(With ANI inputs)

