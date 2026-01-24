Centre calls all-party meeting on January 27 ahead of Parliament Budget Session The budget session will begin on January 28 and the first phase will conclude on February 13. The second phase will begin on March 9 before the session ultimately concludes on April 2.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre has called an all-party meeting on January 27 to discuss legislative and other agendas for the budget session of the Parliament. The budget session will begin from January 28, with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"The all-party meeting, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, will be held at the main committee room of Parliament House annexe at 11 am on January 27," news agency PTI quoted a government source as saying.

Budget to be presented on February 1

The budget session will begin on January 28 and the first phase will conclude on February 13. The second phase will begin on March 9 before the session ultimately concludes on April 2. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1 (Sunday). This will be ninth consecutive budget that will be presented by Sitharaman.

The budget will be tabled at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed a whooping 50 per cent tariffs on India, citing trade imbalance and accusing Delhi of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by procuring Russian crude. The Modi government has called the tariffs unjust and vowed to protect India's national interests, though.

What bills will be tabled?

The Lok Sabha has allotted three days from February 2 to 4 for Motion of Thanks to President Murmu's address, as per an internal circular of the Lok Sabha. Apart from this, discussions will be held on Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code, 2025; and the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024. These bills were sent to Parliamentary Standing or Select Committees for further scrutiny.

There may also be a discussion on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, which was tabled in the winter session to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The Congress has constantly criticised the government for it and is conducting a nationwide campaign against the Centre over it.