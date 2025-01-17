Centre approves to build 3rd launch pad at Sriharikota | Know its budget, timeline and salient features

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO (X) Centre approves to build 3rd launch pad at Sriharikota.

Ahead of the upcoming space missions, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (January 16) approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad (TLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch pad is expected to be developed at a cost of Rs 3,984.86 crore in the coming four years.

While India currently has two launch pads, it cannot support the new generation of heavier launch vehicles- critical for upcoming space missions including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and an Indian Crewed Lunar Landing by 2040.

The Third Launch Pad project envisages the establishment of the launch infrastructure at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, for the Next Generation Launch Vehicles of ISRO and also to support the second launch pad at Sriharikota as a standby launch pad. This will also enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions. TLP Project, which is of national importance, is designed to have a configuration that is as universal and adaptable as possible that can support not only NGLV but also the LVM 3 vehicles with a semi-cryogenic stage as well as scaled-up configurations of NGLV.

As per the details, it will be realised with maximum industry participation, fully utilising ISRO's experience in establishing the earlier launch pads and maximally sharing the existing launch complex facilities. TLP is targeted to be established within a duration of 48 months or 4 years.

How much cost will it require to make launch pad?

The total fund requirement is Rs 3,984.86 crore and includes the establishment of the launch pad and the associated facilities. The project will boost the Indian space ecosystem by enabling higher launch frequencies and the national capacity to undertake human spaceflight and space exploration missions.

It is highly essential to meet the evolving space transportation requirements for another 25-30 years.

Know features, functions of 3rd launch pad:

The project will have a universal configuration that can support the NGLV and the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LMV3) with a semi-cryogenic stage, as well as scaled-up configurations of the NGLV. Led by the ISRO, the project will be established with maximum industry participation. It also aims to boost the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions. The project will boost the Indian space ecosystem by enabling higher launch frequencies and the national capacity to undertake human spaceflight and space exploration missions.

Launch pads in India

Currently, India has two launch pads at Sriharikota. The Indian Space Transportation Systems are completely reliant on two launch pads. The First Launch Pad (FLP) was built 30 years ago for the PSLVs and it continues to provide launch support for the PSLVs and the SSLV.

The Second Launch Pad (SLP) was established primarily for the GSLVs and the LVM3s. It also functions as a standby for the PSLVs. SLP has been operational for almost 20 years and has enhanced the launch capacity towards enabling some commercial missions of PSLV/LVM3 along with the national missions including the Chandrayaan-3 mission. SLP is also getting ready to launch the human-rated LVM3 for the Gaganyaan missions.

The expanded vision of the Indian Space Programme during the Amrit Kaal, including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and an Indian-crewed lunar landing by 2040, requires a new generation of heavier launch vehicles with new propulsion systems, which cannot be met by the existing launch pads.