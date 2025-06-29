Census 2026 to begin with houselisting operations on April 1 | Check full details Census 2026: Before the operations commence, supervisors and enumerators will be appointed, and their roles and responsibilities will be assigned in close coordination with state governments and district administrations.

New Delhi:

The Government of India has announced that the first phase of the 2026 Census, involving Houselisting Operations (HLO), will commence from April 1, 2026. This marks the formal launch of the 16th decennial Census and the eighth since Independence. In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan confirmed the timeline and requested cooperation in preparatory tasks.

Preliminary tasks: Appointment of field staff

Ahead of the operations, the appointment of supervisors and enumerators, along with the distribution of responsibilities, will be undertaken in collaboration with state and district administrations. Over 34 lakh personnel, including enumerators, supervisors, and 1.3 lakh Census functionaries, are expected to be deployed for this massive nationwide exercise.

2-phase census process

The Census will be carried out in two phases:

Phase 1: Houselisting Operations (HLO)- This will gather data on housing conditions, household assets, and amenities available. Phase 2: Population Enumeration (PE)- Scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027, this phase will collect demographic, socio-economic, and cultural data about every individual in each household.

Additionally, caste enumeration will also be part of the upcoming Census, as previously confirmed by the government.

Digital and self-enumeration features introduced

For the first time, the Census will adopt a digital format, utilising mobile applications to collect and upload data in real time. Citizens will also be provided with a self-enumeration option, enabling them to submit responses independently online.

Detailed questionnaire to cover amenities and demographics

The Office of the Registrar General has prepared around three dozen questions for the survey, aimed at capturing a detailed snapshot of household conditions across India.

Key topics include-