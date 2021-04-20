Election Commission chief Sushil Chandra tests Covid-19 positive, under home isolation

Image Source : PTI In picture, new Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner (EC) Rajiv Kumar have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Election Commission of India (ECI). Both the officials have isolated themselves and are now working from home.

Sushil Chandra assumed charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner on April 13. Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He would demit office on May 14, 2022. Under him, the Election Commission (EC) will hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Chandra worked in the Income Tax Department for nearly 39 years, and was appointed as Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman on November 1, 2016. He spent considerable time as Director of Investigation and Director General of Investigation, Mumbai and Gujarat, respectively followed by his stint as Member (Investigation), CBDT and thereafter assuming the post of Chairman of this apex body.

