CEC Rajiv Kumar turns to 'shayari' to respond to critics: 'Kar na sakein ikraar toh...'

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections and bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu. Assembly polls in Delhi and bypolls on two seats will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8. Kumar, during the press conference, also addressed concerns ranging from voting percentage row to the credibility of EVMs in his trademark style. He recited a few 'shayaris' to express his stand on those concerns.

'Sab sawaal ki ehmiyat rakhte hain...'

Emphasizing importance of questions (on EVMs and electoral process) by political parties, Kumar recited, “Sab sawaal ki ehmiyat rakhte hain, jawab toh banta hai. Aadatan qalam-band jawab dete rahe, aaj roobaru bhi banta hai. Kya pata kal ho na ho, aaj jawab toh banta hai."

The Urdu poetry loosely translates "All questions have significance. Hence, we must answer. Usually, we reply in writing but we must respond face to face today. We never know if tomorrow will come or not. Here we reply to questions."

The second ‘shayari’ came while Kumar was talking about political leaders who come out with allegations of ballot rigging after election results.

'Kar na sakein ikraar toh koi..'

While speaking on allegations of ballot rigging he cited another peom, saying, “Kar na sakein ikraar toh koi baat nahi, meri wafa ka unko aitbaar toh hai. Shikayat bhale hi unki majboori ho, magar sunna, sehna, suljhana humari aadat toh hai."

It loosely translates as - "It doesn't matter if they can't admit it. They have faith in my loyalty, even if the complaint is their compulsion..but it is our habit to listen, understand and solve."

'Shak ka ilaaj toh haqeem Luqman ke paas...'

In the third ‘shayari’, Kumar took a dig at those who kept raising questions without any piece of proof, saying “Aaropon aur ilzamaat ka daur chale, koi gila nahi. Jhooth ke gubbaron ko bulandi mile, koi shikwa nahi. Har parinaam mein pramaan dete hain par woh bina saboot shakk ki nayi duniya raunak karte hain. Aur shak ka ilaaj toh haqeem Luqman ke paas bhi nahi."

