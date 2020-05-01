Image Source : PTI CDS Bipin Rawat, three service chiefs to address press conference at 6 pm today/FILE

The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will address a press conference at 6 PM today. He will be accompanied by the three serving military chiefs -- Chief of the Indian Army General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Amiral Karambir Singh, and IAF chief RKS Bhadauria.

The three chiefs are likely to talk about their preparedness amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.

It will be for the first time when the Chief of Defence Staff, a post created by the government to integrate the three wings of the armed forces, will address the media, in the presence of the three service chiefs.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the top military brass of the country to take stock of the overall preparedness of the armed forces in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. CDS Bipin Rawat along with the three service chiefs was present in the meeting. Along with them, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were also in attendance.

