OPINION | CBSE portal: Learn handling from IRCTC 

New Delhi:

The Centre on Tuesday removed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta and appointed Prashant Lokhande and Varun Bhardwaj in their places respectively. A one-man committee will probe the On-Screen Marking (OSM) tendering process and give its report within a month. Both the chairman and secretary should have been shunted out 3-4 days ago when the game was up. The Centre was probably waiting for the Parliamentary Committee meeting to end on Tuesday, where both these officials were summoned. As soon as the meeting was over, orders for their transfer were issued.

The inquiry committee will now try to find out why the OSM process was implemented in a hurry, why the contract was given to a company with a questionable track record and why the SOP for the contract was changed. As far as technical glitches in the ongoing re-evaluation process are concerned, much hullabaloo was created. Nearly 4 lakh students had applied for re-evaluation, and nearly 11.32 lakh answer sheet copies were asked for. This process could have been carried out without glitches. Had the CBSE checked all parameters in advance, the portal would not have hung frequently.

Indian Railways' IRCTC portal handles 4 to 5 crore visits on an average daily. It manages nearly 3 lakh concurrent users and 32,000-plus tickets are processed every minute. The re-evaluation process would not have faced glitches if CBSE had learnt from IRCTC.

Mamata's fort crumbles

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has realised that her fort is now crumbling and most of her MLAs are going to quit. On Wednesday, a letter signed by 58 rebel MLAs was handed over to the Assembly Speaker to convey that Ritabrata Banerjee, the MLA who was expelled by Mamata two days ago, be appointed Leader of Opposition. After Mamata expelled two of her MLAs two days ago, TMC now has 78 MLAs and 42 MPs.

On Tuesday, when Mamata sat on a dharna in Kolkata, only six MLAs and 5 MPs were present with her. Mamata now looks weary. The TMC MLAs and MPs who used to fear her till May 4, are now leaving her party in droves.

It's now Mamata who is fearing a big exodus of her legislators. Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc who used to fear Mamata earlier are now showing reluctance in taking her phone calls. The fort that Mamata built on the basis of anti-Hindu politics in the guise of secularism in Bengal, now lies in ruins. Hindu self-respect "swabhimaan" has overtaken her party. Nobody is now afraid of chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. For the first time, people are coming out in the open and revealing the atmosphere of fear that was prevailing during her rule. For Mamata, it will now be an uphill task.

Yogi's campaign has begun

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now firing on all cylinders against the opposition. With assembly elections due next year, he is visiting one district daily. On Tuesday, he visited Kushinagar. Yogi said, 10 years ago, UP had illegal factories manufacturing country-made guns and bombs, and now BrahMos missiles are being manufactured. Earlier, mosquitoes and mafia terror were the order of the day, but no more. Yogi is trying his best to help those facing intimidation from local gangsters.

In Sambhal, he ordered the DM to hand over land documents to the family of late Ramsharan Rastogi, who was stabbed to death and his body thrown in a well during the 1978 communal riots. Rastogi's family fled Sambhal and has been living in Delhi since then. Their properties were forcibly occupied.

After Rastogi's widow and grandson met Yogi and narrated their woes, the district administration swung into action. A Muslim graveyard adjoining Tileywali Masjid, built on government land, was vacated and a portion of the land was allotted to Rastogi's family. A house will now be built on that land under the supervision of the local administration.

In Ghaziabad, a 70-year-old lady, Chanchal, told Yogi that her home was forcibly occupied by a property dealer, Taj Mohammed and sold to her neighbour Momin, after she failed to return Rs 1.5 lakh loan she had taken for her husband's treatment from the property dealer. The DM visited the spot and within 48 hours, the home was handed over to Chanchal. Action was taken against property grabbers and they were sent to jail.

Yogi's biggest achievement is that he has succeeded in reviving the trust of the people in the government. This trust is Yogi's biggest asset and he has already started his poll campaign with vigour. Yogi's agenda is clear. He had struck fear in the minds of mafias that were active prior to the BJP regime. Women have a feeling of security and industrialists are now making investments in UP. Yogi has one more point on his agenda. He has revived the self-respect (swabhimaan) among Hindus. Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Picchhda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) slogan and Rahul Gandhi waving a copy of Constitution may find it difficult to counter Yogi.

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