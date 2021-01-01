CBI disposed about 800 cases in 2020 despite Covid-19 challenges

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI We need to work hard in the coming days, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla said addressing the officers.

Despite facing various challenges in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) disposed about 800 cases in 2020.

Interacting with officers via video conferencing on the occasion of New Year, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla greeted his men and applauded them for their work amid the pandemic. Inspite of the best efforts taken, the CBI lost few officers last year. Shukla conveyed condolence to their family members and assured them for all possible assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Shukla highlighted the work done by the agency and showered praise on his team.

"With your cooperation and efforts, we have been able to finalise investigation of substantial number of cases to achieve our targets. We need to work hard in the coming days," he said.

Shukla complemented the investigating officers and the supervisory officers in exhibiting the true nature of team CBI towards relentless by pursuing cases. He cited the example of a recently adjudicated case in Kerala in which conviction was pronounced despite the severely hampered and complicated case handed over to agency.

The CBI director also highlighted the welfare activities and said, efforts were made to fill- up the existing vacancies, hold maximum DPCs wherby a number of officials were promoted. He recognised the services rendered by the Officers while getting various prestigious awards including IPM/PPM/USM/AUSM/Home Minister’s Medal and Asuchana Padak etc.

