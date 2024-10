Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake with forgery and criminal conspiracy. Navtake had led an investigation into an alleged fraud of Rs 1,200 crore involving the Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachandra Raisoni Credit Society in 2020-22.