CBI arrests senior manager of airports authority of India for embezzling over Rs 200 crore CBI registered the case based on a complaint received from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) against the said accused on the allegations that the accused, while being posted at Airports Authority of India, Dehradun Airport.

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Rahul Vijay, a Senior Manager at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), for allegedly embezzling a staggering amount of approximately Rs. 232 crore. The arrest follows a complaint lodged by the Airports Authority of India, which prompted an extensive probe into the matter.

Scheme of fraud and manipulation of records

According to the CBI, the accused, who was posted at the Dehradun Airport between 2019 and 2023, devised a systematic fraud involving manipulation of official and electronic records to divert substantial public funds into his personal accounts. The investigation revealed that Vijay engaged in creating duplicate and fictitious assets, inflating asset values, and adding zeros to financial entries in order to evade detection.

The fraudulent activity allowed the accused to divert funds amounting to approximately Rs. 232 crore into his personal bank accounts. Preliminary investigations into the accused’s bank transactions indicated that the misappropriated funds were further transferred to trading accounts, suggesting an organized effort to launder the public money.

Search operations and recovery of incriminating evidence

The CBI carried out a series of searches at the accused's official and residential premises in Jaipur on August 28, 2025. The operation led to the discovery of crucial evidence, including documents relating to immovable properties and valuable securities, which could further substantiate the fraud charges against Vijay.

Ongoing investigation

Following the arrest, the CBI has confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing, and further action will be taken to trace the full extent of the embezzlement and identify any other individuals who may have been involved in the fraudulent activities. Authorities are also scrutinizing the accused’s financial dealings to uncover additional illicit transactions.

The arrest has raised serious concerns about internal financial controls at AAI, and the case is expected to have wider implications for organizational accountability in public sector enterprises.

Rahul Vijay’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into financial misappropriation at the Airports Authority of India. The CBI’s crackdown on the alleged fraud emphasizes its ongoing commitment to tackling corruption in public institutions and ensuring that those responsible for embezzling public funds are held accountable. Further developments are awaited as the investigation continues.