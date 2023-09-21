Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Cauvery dispute: SC refuses to interfere with orders directing Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu

The bench said expert bodies like the CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee have considered all relevant aspects like drought and deficit rainfall and passed the order and, therefore, it is not inclined to interfere with the order directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water.

New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2023 12:27 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India

Cauvery River water dispute: The Supreme Court today (September 21) refused to interfere with orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directing the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra said it is not inclined to entertain the plea of Tamil Nadu in which it has challenged the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upholding the order of the Committee on grounds that it is facing a drought-like situation due to deficit in rainfall.

The bench said expert bodies like the CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) have considered all relevant aspects like drought and deficit rainfall and passed the order and, therefore, it is not inclined to interfere with the order directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water.

