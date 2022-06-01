Caste-based survey in Bihar soon, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after all-party meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav said a caste-based survey will be done in Bihar soon.

A caste-based survey will be done in Bihar soon, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after an all-party meeting on Wednesday.

"We've asked to bring the (bill) in the next cabinet meeting and start it in the month of November. During Chhath Puja, people who reside outside Bihar will also come to the state. Till then, we can complete preparations for it," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav explained that it is a caste-based survey and not a census. "It's our win. Today, we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. The central government should support it financially. This survey is in the interest of people of Bihar," added the RJD leader.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar echoed the same that his government will undertake a “socio-economic survey of all castes and communities” in the state, following the Centre’s reluctance to conduct a caste census nationally.

Talking to reporters, after chairing an all-party meeting, Kumar said the necessary cabinet clearance for the mammoth exercise will be given soon.

He asserted that “all parties unanimously supported” the proposed move and replied in the negative when asked if he faced any opposition.

At the meeting, leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav represented the RJD while the BJP, which has been facing accusations, following the Centre’s

refusal, had Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad and state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal among its representatives.

Yadav, while interacting with journalists, demanded that the Centre provide financial help to Bihar in conducting the exercise, which is likely to incur heavy expenditure.

