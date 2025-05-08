Cash discovery row: CJI shares panel report with President Murmu, PM Modi Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has submitted the report of the Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel investigating cash discovery allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing the report of the three-member inquiry panel appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate cash discovery allegations against Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma. The CJI's communication included both the panel's report, submitted on May 3, and the response provided by Justice Varma on May 6, as part of the in-house procedural requirements.

The panel, comprising Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court's Justice Anu Sivaraman, conducted a detailed investigation into the allegations. It reviewed evidence and recorded the statements of over 50 witnesses, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Delhi Fire Service chief, who were among the first responders to a fire incident at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence on the night of March 14, 2025.

Justice Varma, who was serving as a Delhi High Court judge at the time of the incident, was given the opportunity to respond to the panel's findings, in line with the principle of natural justice, before the CJI forwarded the final report to the President and Prime Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)