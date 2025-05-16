CAIT ends business relations, trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan The traders' conference highlighted that Turkey’s repeated anti-India remarks on international platforms and Azerbaijan’s alignment with Turkey and public support for Pakistan reflect disrespect toward India's friendship and cooperation.

New Delhi:

At a national trade conference held in the national capital on Friday (May 15), organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), more than 125 top trade leaders from across the country unanimously resolved that India’s business community will completely boycott all trade and business relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, including sectors like travel and tourism. The trade community also appealed to the Indian film industry not to shoot any films in Turkey or Azerbaijan, and warned that if any films are shot there, both the trade sector and the general public will boycott those films. It was further decided at the conference that no corporate house will shoot product promotions in these countries.

Representatives from 24 states participated in the conference and expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vowing to strongly oppose any forces that stand against India. This resolution was passed in response to the recent open support by Turkey and Azerbaijan for Pakistan, at a time when India is facing a sensitive and serious national security situation. The business community considers this an act of betrayal, especially in light of the humanitarian and diplomatic assistance provided to these nations by India- particularly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi- during times of crisis.

Addressing the gathering, CAIT General Secretary and BJP Member of Parliament, Praveen Khandelwal, said, "It is extremely unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefitted from India’s goodwill, assistance, and strategic support, are now supporting Pakistan- a country known globally for supporting terrorism. Their stance is a direct assault on India’s sovereignty and national interests and an insult to the sentiments of 1.4 billion Indians."

The conference also highlighted that Turkey’s repeated anti-India remarks on international platforms and Azerbaijan’s alignment with Turkey and public support for Pakistan reflect disrespect toward India's friendship and cooperation.

CAIT National President, BC Bhartia, stated that the business community has expressed strong displeasure and outrage against these countries and labelled their policies as ungrateful and anti-India. The conference unanimously concluded that such countries should not receive any economic cooperation or trade benefits from India.

The traders welcomed the Government of India's decision to revoke the security clearance of Turkey’s company, Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, which was operating at nine major Indian airports. This move was taken in the national security interest.

Key decisions taken by CAIT in the meeting includes-

Nationwide boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani products

Indian traders will cease all imports and exports involving Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Complete Halt to Business Relations- Indian exporters, importers, and trade delegations will be barred from entering into any kind of commercial partnerships with companies or institutions in these two countries

Boycott of Travel and Tourism- Travel agencies and event planners will be urged not to promote Turkey or Azerbaijan as tourist or business destinations.

An appeal to the Indian Government- a memorandum will be submitted to the Ministries of Commerce and Industry and External Affairs, requesting a policy-level review of all business ties with these countries.

In conclusion, Khandelwal said, "The Indian trading community has always stood with the nation. When any country challenges India's unity and integrity, we will respond with the most peaceful yet powerful weapon- economic boycott."

CAIT also announced a nationwide awareness campaign to engage traders, consumers, and travel professionals in the boycott movement, thereby helping safeguard the sovereignty, security, and pride of the nation.