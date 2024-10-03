Good news for Railway employees: Centre approves Rs 2,029 crore bonus ahead of festive season

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Cabinet announced a bonus for Railways employees.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved several major schemes, including a bonus for railway employees. Recognising the exceptional performance in the railways, the Cabinet has sanctioned a Diwali bonus amounting to Rs 2,029 crore for 11,72,240 railway employees. This productivity-linked bonus is equivalent to 78 days' worth of wages.

The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsman, ministerial staff and other Group XC staff, an official statement said. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Productivity Linked Bonus for Railway employees of Rs 2,029 cr has been approved by the cabinet for the good performance of railways which will benefit 11,72,240 employees."

Cabinet modifies PLR Scheme

In addition to the bonus, the Union Cabinet also approved modifications to the existing Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme for employees and workers of Major Ports and Dock Labour Boards. This revised scheme will cover the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 and is set to benefit approximately 20,704 employees. The total financial outlay for this decision is Rs 200 crore, aimed at enhancing the productivity and efficiency of port operations.

The Union Cabinet introduced changes to the PLR Scheme for employees of Major Ports and Dock Labour Boards, placing greater emphasis on port-specific performance. Under the revised scheme, the weightage for individual port performance will rise from 50 per cent to 60 per cent by 2025-26, while the all-India performance component will decrease to 40 per cent, encouraging competition among ports. The wage ceiling for calculating the bonus has been set at Rs 7,000 per month, ensuring a fair and structured reward system for around 20,704 employees.

ALSO READ: Modi govt confers status of 'Classical Language' to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali