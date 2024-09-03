Cabinet Committee gives nod to procurement of 240 aero-engines for IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft from HAL

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Su-30MKI

Cabinet decision: The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for the Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, the Ministry of Defence said. These engines will be acquired under the "Buy (Indian)" category from HAL.

According to the statement, the delivery is these aero-engines would start after one year and be completed over a period of eight years. "The Cabinet Committee on Security on September 2, approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore inclusive of all taxes and duties," the ministry said.

Su-30MKI is most powerful and strategically significant fighter jet fleet

The AL-31FP engines will have indigenous content of over 54 per cent, enhanced due to the indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at the Koraput division of HAL.

Su-30MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically significant fighter jet fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.

Cabinet approves 309 km long Manmad-Indore new line project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also approved a new railway line project under the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs 18,036 crore (approximately). The proposed new line between Indore and Manmad will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

The project is in line with Prime Minister Modiji’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The project covers six districts in two states i.e., Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 309 Kms.

With this project 30 new stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to Aspirational District Barwani. The new line project will provide connectivity to approx. 1,000 villages and about 30 Lakh population.

Project will promote tourism in the region by providing a shorter route between the Western/ South-Western part of the country with Central India. This will increase the tourist footfall to various tourist/ religious places of Ujjain – Indore region including Sri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

