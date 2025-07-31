Cabinet approves 4 multitracking railway projects, hikes outlay for PM Krishi Sampada Yojana | Details inside Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, RailwaysMinister Ashwini Vaishnaw said these projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 574 kms. He said these projects fall in line with PM Modi's vision of a 'New India' and to make the country 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet has approved four multitracking railway projects covering 13 districts across six states - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, announced Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, he said these projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 574 kms.

These projects, which are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, include the Itarsi-Nagpur fourth line, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Parbhani Doubling, Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri third and fourth line, and Dangoaposi-Jaroli third and fourth line.

The Ministry of Railways said that these projects fall in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'New India' and to make the country 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). It also said that these projects will enhance connectivity to over 2,300 villages.

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways," the Railways said. "These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion."

Cabinet hikes outlay for PM Krishi Sampada Yojana

The Union Cabinet has also decided to increase the outlay for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), which was launched in 2017, by Rs 1,920 crore to Rs 6,520 crore, announced Vaishnaw, adding that the increased funds will be used for 50 multi-product food irradiation units and 100 food testing labs.

"The approval includes Rs. 1,000 crore to support setting up of 50 Multi Product Food Irradiation Units under the component scheme-Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (ICCVAI) and 100 Food Testing Labs (FTLs)," he said.