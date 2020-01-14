Spectators protest NRC and CAA during India-Australia ODI at Wankhede

A number of spectators rose up to protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC during India-Australia ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon when the protesters began raising slogans against CAA during the India Vs Australia match. While the protests were on, a sea of people started chanting 'Modi Modi' to shut down the agitators. The protesters were later asked by the security personnel to move out of the Wankhede stadium.

Some of the protesters in the stands were seen wearing T-shirts that read "No NRC, No NPR, No CAA."

Some claimed that a security directive banned black clothes to prevent anti-CAA protests at the venue. However, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) denied the allegations and said there were no such instructions given. "There is no such ban or restriction,' the statement said.