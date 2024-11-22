Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE | READ

With the counting of votes set to take place tomorrow (November 23) for the by-election results held across the 46 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats in 13 states, the political arena in the region is filled with fervor and anticipation.

While a tough fight over the reclamation of the seat has been witnessed among all the prominent political parties, the final air over whose luck has turned to victory will only be stated upon the by-poll election results to be announced by the Election Commission of India on Saturday.

Moreover, before delving more into the Bypoll Election Results 2024, let's get a brief overview of the dates for polling and details on when and where to watch the results.

Assembly bypolls for 48 constituencies, 2 Lok Sabha seats in 2 phases

The Election Commission of India has scheduled bypolls for 48 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats in two phases. According to the set schedule, the voting for 47 ACs and the Wayanad PC will go on polls on Nov 13, and the remaining Kedarnath AC and the Nanded PC will go for voting on Nov 20. However, the poll body later revised the same and rescheduled bypolls in 14 ACs across Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh from Nov 13 to Nov 20.

Bypolls Assembly Elections 2024: When and Where to Watch Results?

Stay tuned to the India TV news channel for the latest and comprehensive results-related updates. The results will be available on India TV platforms:

Live TV: https://www.indiatvnews.com/livetv

English Website: https://www.indiatvnews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t

You can also watch the live streaming on social media platforms:

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/indiatv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndiaTV