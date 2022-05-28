Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bus carrying marriage party overturns in UP's Fatehpur; driver dead, 30 injured

The driver of a bus carrying a marriage party was killed and 30 others were injured on Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn in this district, police said.

The bus, travelling from Sainwan village of Unnao district to Bindki area in this district, met with the accident in an area under the Kalyanpur police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Sher Singh Rajput said.

"The bus driver, Shaban Ali (55), was killed while 30 passengers were injured. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The body was sent for post-mortem," the SHO said.

