Burnt NEET-UG question paper linked to Hazaribag school surfaces | Watch

Burnt NEET UG question paper surfaces

Amid the rising controversy and protests over the NEET examination, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take over the case from Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU). Ministry of Education has directed the transfer of investigation. Earlier, the CBI was investigating UGC-NET only.

Earlier in the day, EOU reached Oasis School in Hazaribagh to question the school management in the paper leak case. Apparently, Bihar Police on May 5 (the day of the NEET examination) found a burnt question paper and recovered booklet number 636488 from Khemnichak. The booklet number was traced to a NEET exam centre, Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the visuals of burnt question paper have also surfaced.

NTA gives original question paper to EOU

Earlier today, EOU received the original copy of the question paper to match it with the burnt question paper and send it to FSL. Following this the EOU questioned the management of the school. The probe team is suspecting that the question paper may have leaked from Oasis School.

Six arrested from Deoghar, 10 PG doctors on radar

EOU on June 21 conducted a joint operation with Jharkhand Police and nabbed six suspects, including Chintu who was wanted in the case. They were arrested from a house near AIIMS-Deoghar in Devipur police station area on Friday night. The EOU is currently looking for 10 PG doctors from the Patna-Ranchi Medical College, as they are accused of solving the question paper.

Irregularities in NEET exam

The NTA conducted NEET-UG on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates participating. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

Fresh plea seeking CBI, ED enquiry into NEET-UG exam

Moreover, a fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the CBI and the ED to investigate alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5. The petition, filed by 10 students who had appeared for the exam, has also sought a direction to Bihar Police to expedite the investigation in the case and file a report before the apex court.

Education Ministry forms 7-member committee

Amid the ongoing crisis around paper leak allegations, the Ministry of Education on Saturday said it constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The 7-member committee, led by ISRO Former Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

