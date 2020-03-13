Bullet Train: Railways to undertake DPR for 6 more high speed corridors

Image Source : PTI Bullet Train: Railways to conduct DPR for six new routes, Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today informed the Parliament that apart from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, the Indian Railways was going to undertake six more High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridors.

The Railway Minister also made it clear that at the moment, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is the only sanctioned High-Speed Rail Project, which is under execution with technical and financial assistance from Japan.

Railways has selected Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi–Ahmedabad, Mumbai–Nagpur, Mumbai–Hyderabad, Chennai–Mysore and Delhi –Amritsar for new Bullet Train routes.

Ministry of Railways has decided to undertake Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the following six High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridors:

Delhi -Varanasi Delhi – Ahmedabad Mumbai– Nagpur Mumbai – Hyderabad Chennai – Mysore Delhi –Amritsar.

"The alignment for these corridors have yet not been finalized, as the DPR study is in progress," the ministry said in a release based on the information given by the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.