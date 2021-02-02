Image Source : FILE Bulandshahr: 2 PAC soldiers killed after truck ran over them

At least two Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) soldiers killed after a truck collided with another truck, lost control and ran over them in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr early on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, several PAC jawans have also been injured in the road mishap. They have been taken to the hospitals for treatment.

According to reports, the two deceased jawans were posted in 38 battalion of Aligarh and were residents of Ghaziabad.

ALSO READ | Moradabad: 10 killed in road accident, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Latest India News