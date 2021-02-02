Tuesday, February 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
Budget 2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bulandshahr: 2 PAC soldiers killed after truck ran over them

Bulandshahr: 2 PAC soldiers killed after truck ran over them

At least two Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) soldiers killed after a truck collided with another truck, lost control, and ran over them in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr early on Tuesday morning.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bulandshahr Updated on: February 02, 2021 9:38 IST
Bulandshahr: 2 PAC soldiers killed after truck ran over them
Image Source : FILE

Bulandshahr: 2 PAC soldiers killed after truck ran over them

At least two Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) soldiers killed after a truck collided with another truck, lost control and ran over them in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr early on Tuesday morning. 

Meanwhile, several PAC jawans have also been injured in the road mishap. They have been taken to the hospitals for treatment.

According to reports, the two deceased jawans were posted in 38 battalion of Aligarh and were residents of Ghaziabad. 

ALSO READ | Moradabad: 10 killed in road accident, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News